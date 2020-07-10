Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

