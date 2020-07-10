Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to “Hold”

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,665 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 104,623 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

