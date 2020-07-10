Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. On the flip side, Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. It provides business-to-business services in highly regulated areas to help companies comply with tough regulations. Partly due to these positives, shares of Stericycle have outperformed its industry in the past year.”

SRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,515,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

