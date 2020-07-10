AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,365 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,862 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $13,106,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 728.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 280,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 244,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

NXRT stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $835.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.