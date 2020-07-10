AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 215,009 Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 415.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.67% of Ascena Retail Group worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 580.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

ASNA stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

