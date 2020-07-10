AQR Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of CHCT opened at $41.44 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

