AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.