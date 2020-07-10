AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVNS opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.