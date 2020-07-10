AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $365,000 in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMAG opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. Research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.