AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $88.26 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,413.00, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.07.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

