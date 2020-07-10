AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

