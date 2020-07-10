AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

