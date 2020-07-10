LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 67,042 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LC stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. LendingClub Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered LendingClub to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.