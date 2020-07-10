Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,763 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 522,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

CVTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CVTI stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.36 million, a P/E ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

