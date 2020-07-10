AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSMT. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $329.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.77.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

