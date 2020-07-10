AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,457 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AXA bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

SJW stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.