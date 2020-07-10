AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.48. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.