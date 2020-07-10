AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.21 million, a P/E ratio of -196.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

