AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,304 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 117.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 464,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 256,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 237.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

