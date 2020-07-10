Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DEI opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

