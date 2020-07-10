AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,120 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

