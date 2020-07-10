Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,106 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.