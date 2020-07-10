AQR Capital Management LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,141 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avaya worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Avaya by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avaya by 76.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Avaya Holdings Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

