AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $113,288,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -102.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

