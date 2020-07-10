AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BioXcel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $51.87 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

