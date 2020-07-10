AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $82.40 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.