AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578,552 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,055,000 after buying an additional 2,433,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,531,000 after buying an additional 2,267,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,630,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

