AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 72,209 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 69.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,209 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $7,349,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

