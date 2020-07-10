AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in LivePerson by 10.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in LivePerson by 51.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in LivePerson by 11.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 259,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.