AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 213.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

