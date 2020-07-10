AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,401 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

