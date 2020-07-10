AQR Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

