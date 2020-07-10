Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $769,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after buying an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,923,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 216.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,386,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

