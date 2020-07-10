8,820 Shares in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $70,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $119.19. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $47,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,101,591.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $15,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,061 shares in the company, valued at $568,763,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,472 shares of company stock worth $22,959,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

