Morgan Stanley Sells 3,164,674 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,521 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,164,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of NovaGold Resources worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 15,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $678,399.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,860.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $895,403.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,294.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

NG stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

