Morgan Stanley Sells 42,033 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,033 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $236.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average is $175.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

