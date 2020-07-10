Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,879,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,637,000 after buying an additional 101,818 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 49.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after buying an additional 201,429 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $25,068,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International Inc has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

