Morgan Stanley Sells 31,116 Shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.60% of Ciner Resources worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ciner Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciner Resources stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Ciner Resources LP has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.27). Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

