Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEO opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $284.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ABEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

