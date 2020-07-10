Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOSL. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $266.08 million, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 2.27. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

