Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of OptiNose worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,702,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 151,317 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.02. OptiNose Inc has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%. As a group, analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OptiNose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.