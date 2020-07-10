Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of International Money Express worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth $127,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. International Money Express Inc has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMXI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

