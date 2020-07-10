Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 26,097 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,097 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of MBIN opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $470.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 30.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

