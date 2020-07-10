Albert G. White III Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $289.73 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,518,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $120,464,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after buying an additional 258,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 26,097 Shares of Merchants Bancorp
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 26,097 Shares of Merchants Bancorp
Albert G. White III Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc Stock
Albert G. White III Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc Stock
Lance Baldo Sells 6,250 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Stock
Lance Baldo Sells 6,250 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Stock
James A. Gustke Sells 18,161 Shares of Ooma Inc Stock
James A. Gustke Sells 18,161 Shares of Ooma Inc Stock
Daniel Lender Sells 8,523 Shares of QAD Inc. Stock
Daniel Lender Sells 8,523 Shares of QAD Inc. Stock
Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,262 Shares of Coupa Software Inc Stock
Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,262 Shares of Coupa Software Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report