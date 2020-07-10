Albert G. White III Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $289.73 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,518,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $120,464,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after buying an additional 258,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

