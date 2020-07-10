Lance Baldo Sells 6,250 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $295,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lance Baldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $273,312.50.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Lance Baldo sold 50,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

