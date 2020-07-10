James A. Gustke Sells 18,161 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $322,720.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OOMA opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ooma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Research analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ooma by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

