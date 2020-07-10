Daniel Lender Sells 8,523 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Lender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Daniel Lender sold 6,000 shares of QAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,400.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Daniel Lender sold 1,931 shares of QAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of QAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $110,124.50.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.83 million, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.05. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

