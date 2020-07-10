Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,262 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total value of $373,514.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $312.22 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.71.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 457,677 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 6,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $36,495,000.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.