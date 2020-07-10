Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 13,589 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $482,817.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $357,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,406 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $127,452.52.

On Monday, May 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $381,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 9,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $362,330.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Karen Seaberg sold 115 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $9,913.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $566.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.67.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 38.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

