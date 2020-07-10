Charles R. Oglesby Sells 20,000 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 20,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HZO opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax Inc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HZO. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

