Imad Mouline Sells 2,819 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,629.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75.

EVBG opened at $151.46 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day moving average is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Everbridge by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.08.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

